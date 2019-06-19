Barcelona have been linked with bringing Neymar back to Camp Nou but Marquinhos is keen for his fellow Brazilian to stay at PSG.

Neymar “knows what he has to do” over his Paris Saint-Germain future, according to team-mate Marquinhos.

The world’s most expensive player has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona in recent weeks, while PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s recent warning that he would no longer tolerate “celebrity behaviour” at the club was perceived in some quarters as a veiled dig at the Brazil superstar.

Ankle ligament damage ruled Neymar out of Brazil’s Copa America campaign but, speaking after his country’s 0-0 draw with Venezuela, Marquinhos was clear he hopes his compatriot will remain in the French capital.

“A player of Neymar’s calibre, the difference he makes… as a team-mate, friend and fan, I want him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain,” the 25-year-old defender told reporters.

“He knows what he has to do, our president also knows what he has to do. I do not know [about] the conversation they had.”

Neymar has scored 34 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG but his two seasons in France have been hindered by lengthy spells on the sidelines due to injuries.