Reports: Manchester United identify Arsenal target as alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka

It has been reported that Manchester United are hugely interested in signing Crystal Palace’s right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer. But the Eagles are not looking to sell their star, as a result of which United have named PSG defender Thomas Meunier as their alternative target.

Metro reports that Crystal Palace have already turned down two bids by Manchester United for Wan-Bissaka – the first one for £40million and the next for £50million. The Eagles maintain that their right-back could be sold at a price close to £80million but apparently, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the boss of the Red Devils is not ready to spend so much on a single defender.

According to the English news agency, the above situation forces Solkjaer to turn his head to Thomas Meunier, who enjoyed a fairly good 2018-19 campaign with Paris Saint Germain. Currently valued at just around €30million, the 27-year-old could be a real bargain buy, feels the Norwegian.

Metro hence claims that United and PSG could arrive at a deal for the Belgian if the Old Trafford outfit fail to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace for Wan-Bissaka. Meunier, meanwhile, is also a target for Premier League club Arsenal but the Gunners are yet to make a formal approach with the Parisians.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Manchester United definitely have the upper hand over Arsenal in terms of finances. However, Arsenal’s current manager Unai Emery has prior experience managing the player as he was PSG’s boss between 2016 and 2018. Hence a deal between United and PSG, though possible, cannot be deemed certain as of right now.