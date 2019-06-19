Reports: Manchester United close in on £40 million rated Premier League midfielder as Paul Pogba replacement

The increasing number of transfer linkups between Paul Pogba and Spanish club Real Madrid have apparently alarmed Manchester United, who have hence started looking for a replacement this summer. Reports further suggest that Leicester City’s James Maddison is one of United’s key targets for the role.

Earlier in May, Zidane reportedly revealed that Pogba is one of the most important players in his transfer wishlist for this summer, after indicating that he is set to execute a complete overhaul of Los Blancos‘ squad ahead of the next season. By signing the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic. Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes, Zidane has already proved his point.

Later this month, Pogba himself revealed that he “had” a good time playing at Manchester United, also adding that he would prefer “new challenges” in the upcoming years. This indicated that the player himself is keen on a move away from the club, even as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer planned to form a whole new team around him.

Paul Pogba’s recent words spurred apparently spurred United’s management into action and according to Metro and Evening Standard, they have decided that signing a new midfielder is one of the most important objectives ahead of them during this transfer window. Metro further reports that Leicester’s James Maddison, who is currently valued at around £40million is one of the Red Devils’ most important transfer targets at the moment.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; If Paul Pogba decides to move this summer, United will find themselves lacking a player who can assume leadership in the midfield area. Signing Maddison hence seems an appropriate choice, based on how well the youngster delivered for the Foxes in 2018-19. All that remains to be known, is whether the Red Devils will be willing to pay Leicester the 22-year-old’s entire market value of £40million.