Reports: PSG demand Real Madrid star plus cash for Neymar

Neymar may be going through his own personal issues at the moment, but the Brazilian is still a hot commodity in the transfer market, and is on the radar of both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

After expressing his desire to perhaps leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Neymar could now be reunited with his former employers in Barcelona, or perhaps choose the cash-rich path of joining Real Madrid this summer.

But to join the latter, Los Blancos would have to give in to the conditions set by PSG, and they aren’t too kind, in all honesty if reports are to be believed.

‘Neymar makes you a little bit stronger’ – Dani Alves on injured Brazil star

Marca are suggesting that the French giants want Casemiro as a part of the operation, and have set the price for their superstar at 220 million euros, an amount that Madrid would be unwilling to pay.

As a result, the Casemiro option might prove to be lucrative, if Neymar is indeed the man of choice for the Galacticos. The report suggests that PSG want a midfield general the likes of Thiago Motta, who was a major success at the club a few years ago.

It also says that with so many changes at Real Madrid this season, Casemiro’s value and importance around the Bernabeu may have reduced, so a move just might be possible.