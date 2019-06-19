Reports: Neymar finally breaks silence on PSG exit, wants to rejoin former club

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Brazil superstar Neymar Jr. has shockingly revealed that he does not want to play for PSG anymore. The forward reportedly regrets leaving his former club Barcelona and also spoke about wanting to rejoin the Spanish giants.

It is Mundo Deportivo that reports that Neymar met with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi following the latter’s strongly-worded statements on the player in a recent interview with France Football.

“Nobody forced Neymar to sign here. I want the players to be prepared to defend the honour of this shirt and to get involved in all of the club’s plans,” Al-Khelaifi said in the interview, according to the news agency. He was visibly unhappy about Neymar’s absence at important moments during the previous season.

For instance, the 27-year-old was injured in January and immediately left for his home in Brazil and was unavailable to the club until April. By then, the Ligue 1 giants had exited the Champions League at the hands of Manchester United in the round-of-16.

The Spanish publication further reports that Al-Khelaifi’s statements left Neymar disappointed, causing him to meet with the club President. It is also being said that the Brazilian informed him that he does not want to play at the club any longer.

“I do not want to play more in PSG. I want to go back to my house, where I should have never left,” Neymar said, as claimed by Mundo Deportivo.

The news agency further establishes that Neymar was referring to none other than Barcelona when he made the above statement. The reports say that the player wants to rejoin the La Liga champions as he regrets leaving them in the first place, two seasons ago.

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2017, for a world-record fee of €222million. He has since played 37 league matches for the French club, scoring 34 goals.