Reports: Manchester United involved in surprise £70million move for Arsenal superstar

Manchester United sure need a summer overhaul but up until now have only announced one signing, that of Swansea winger Daniel James. However, they have been linked with a plethora of other players from all around Europe.

While they do need to bolster their defence, with Romelu Lukaku leaving for Inter, they need a proven goalscorer as well. And in this quest, manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer might have turned his attention to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

As reported by talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein, via Express, Manchester United are set to launch a £70million bid for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker, who turned 30 only yesterday, joined Arsenal in 2018 and went on to score 22 Premier League goals in his first full season with the club.

“I’ve got someone on the inside, not at United by the way, someone on the inside who every so often would tell me transfer gossip,” Goldstein said as reported by Express.

“I would say he has a hit-ratio of about, quite high, 75-25. He’s told me quite a few that have happened. Not just at United but other clubs as well. He told me about Anthony Martial, which I tweeted I think two days before United even approached. It was one of them ‘how do you know?’, one of those.

“He has told me that United are interested in Aubameyang. He’s got two years left on his deal, he is 29 years old, he is the finished article. United did something similar with [Robin] van Persie, Romelu Lukaku isn’t doing it for Solskjaer, I’m led to believe.

“Do you want to know the number I’m being told? How much? I think it’s crazy money for a 29-year-old, two years left on his deal, scores goals, finished article. [£70m] is what I’m being told. There’s a first offer. He’s only got two years left and in a year’s time he can go.

“If you’re at Arsenal and you’re in roughly the same sort of place as United at the moment and United come in for you, where would you go? I think he fits quite well [at United]. I’m not saying it’s going to happen but the person who told me as I said is a 75-25.”