Reports: Manchester United star to receive loyalty bonus despite being close to leaving the club

Several sources have reported that Spanish club Real Madrid is keen on signing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba this summer. It now appears that United will also have to pay Pogba a huge loyalty bonus of £3.78million even if the player leaves the club this summer.

Pogba recently announced his interest in accepting “new challenges”, thereby sparking rumours of an impending Real Madrid move. Moreover, it is already understood that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has the Frenchman on his wishlist, as a part of his plans to execute a complete overhaul of his squad ahead of the next season.

Meanwhile, Metro reports that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is set to receive a loyalty bonus of £3.78million from the Red Devils, on the 1st of July as part of his five-year contract. The English news agency further adds that this loyalty bonus is a form of payment that increases in magnitude each year, with Pogba pocketing £3.46million at the same time exactly a year ago.

The only way for Manchester United to prevent themselves from paying the bonus fee is to arrange Pogba’s transfer before July 1. However, Metro reports that it looks unlikely to happen as Real Madrid have already refused United’s asking price of £150million for the 26-year-old.