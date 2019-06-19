Jose Mourinho reveals which team he would like to manage next

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Jose Mourinho dropped hints on his future plans, as he revealed that he would like to take a break from club football and manage a national team next season.

It was in a recent interview with Eleven Sports that he said how he would like to manage a national team next as according to him, it meant “new challenges” in the world of football management.

“I want to compete in new competitions,” he was quoted as saying. He further added: “I think about the World Cup and the European Championships. For a long time, I have had the desire to try out such an adventure. Right now, I see myself more at a national team than with a new club.”

Mourinho then went on to speak about whether he will become the new manager of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portuguese national team.

“Is Portugal the right team for me? Not necessarily,” he said.

Afterwards, he further went on to clarify his above statements, saying that he could make a return to any club if it poses a unique kind of challenge for him.

“Winning a fifth championship (he has already won league trophies in four different countries) in a different country or the Champions League with a third club are things I’d like to do. But. I wouldn’t do it just for that. I only go where a project convinces me.”

“I want to be happy, not necessarily win, I want to be happy and I don’t want to accept a proposal without being convinced of it, that’s what I’ve always thought. That’s why if [a club] told me ‘today there are no conditions to win, but we want you to create the conditions to win’, then I would evaluate it,” he concluded.

Jose Mourinho, as mentioned above, has won league trophies of four different countries – the Premier League with Chelsea (England), the La Liga with Real Madrid (Spain), the Serie A with Inter Milan (Italy) and the Primeira Liga with FC Porto (Portugal). He has also won the Champions League with two different clubs (Porto and Inter) – only one among five managers to do so in the history of the sport.

Quotes via Goal.