Reports: Manchester United back in hunt after top defensive target rejects Barcelona

Manchester United are desperately trying to bolster their defence and have shortlisted quite a few defenders for the same. Matthijs de Ligt is one of the names they’ve been tracking and after an initial setback, looks like they’re back in the hunt for the Dutchman.

The Ajax captain has been linked with United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain ever since announcing that he will be moving on from Ajax. And while United looked the favourites for his signature for a brief period of time, Barcelona and PSG overtook them with time.

However, new reports have emerged which will give Manchester United fans some hope as De Ligt has rejected a move to Barcelona. According to Marca, the 19-year-old was on the verge of joining the Catalan side as Ajax had accepted Barcelona’s bid of £68m for the defender, but agent Mino Raiola has convinced De Ligt to turn down the move.

The report adds that even though PSG still look the favourites to land him, United have an outside chance. Moreover, with Raiola managing Pogba as well, the club could ask for a favour from the super agent if they allow the Frenchman to leave for Juventus or Real Madrid.