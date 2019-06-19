Reports: Manchester United interested in Serie A fullback as Aaron Wan-Bissaka alternative

Manchester United have so far completed only one signing in the transfer window but have been linked with quite a few names.

The most prominent of these links has been with Crystal Palace fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The London-based club, however, are playing hardball with United over the signing of Wan-Bissaka and thus United are sizing up potential alternatives for the Englishman.

According to reports by Gianluca Di Marzio and Sky Italy, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. have set their sights on Napoli fullback Elseid Hysaj. The Albania international is prominently a right-back but can double up as a left-back as well and might come in cheaper than Wan-Bissaka.

Sky Italy: Manchester United have contacted Napoli about right back Elseid Hysaj. Atletico Madrid also interested — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 18, 2019

Crystal Palace are currently holding out for a £50 million price tag for their fullback and United believe that if they don’t lower their demands, Hysaj could be a good alternative. Napoli will reportedly go after Tottenham Hotspur’s Kieran Trippier if the 25-year-old Albania international leaves the Serie A club.

The reports add that Manchester United will have to fight it out with Atletico Madrid for Hysaj’s signature.