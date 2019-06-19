Reports: Lionel Messi asks Barcelona president to sign former superstar, puts Antoine Griezmann’s move in jeopardy

As Neymar’s association with Paris Saint-Germain is seemingly coming to an end, reports of a return to Barcelona have started gathering pace.

While there were reports of Luis Suzrez preferring the Brazilian over Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi has joined his teammate in Neymar’s support as well. According to reports in Spanish publication El Mundo, the Barcelona talisman wants to reunite with Neymar and doesn’t actually want the Atletico Madrid star to move to Camp Nou.

Messi has asked the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to sanction a deal for the return of Neymar. Barcelona board are well aware of the fact that the Brazilian would cost a fortune, and therefore are looking at ways to involve Griezmann in the deal even though he isn’t their player yet.

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG for a world record fee of 222 million Euros, and the Spanish giants might have to pay something in the vicinity of that amount to reunite the famous MSN trio. However, the report doesn’t clarify how Barcelona would use Griezmann in the deal as the two parties already have an agreement.

This one’s going to be the transfer saga of the summer, for sure!