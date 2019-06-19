Manchester United suffer huge blow in pursuit of Real Madrid star as agent rules out loan move

Manchester United have so far announced only one signing in the transfer window, that of Swansea City winger Daniel James. Though they have been linked with a host of players, it doesn’t look like they are on the verge of completing a deal.

While they have been linked with quite a few youngsters, Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale is one big name which has been doing the rounds. The Welshman has been frozen out of the first team by manager Zinedine Zidane and looks like his time with Madrid will finally come to an end.

There were reports that Manchester United would be willing to sign Bale up on a loan deal, and not a permanent one because of the astronomical wages of the 29-year-old. However, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has made it clear that he wouldn’t be moving out on loan in any circumstances.

While in conversation with Sky Sports, Barnett accepted that Bale could fit in at United but ruled out a loan move while adding that a United move is unlikely. “He could fit in there. I think he could do very well – he is still one of the best players in the world, but it is very unlikely,” he said.

“A loan move is not going to happen, there’s more chance of me winning Ascot. I don’t think he wants to go out on loan.

“He’s got a lovely life and home in Spain. I think it would take something exceptional for him to leave and loans are not on the menu. Obviously, Gareth’s situation at Real hasn’t improved.”