Reports: Manchester United superstar wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus over Real Madrid

After revealing last week that he wants ‘new challenges’ in his career, Paul Pogba looks set to be on his way out of Manchester United. Real Madrid and Juventus have emerged as two favourites with a decision yet to be taken.

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is believed to be a huge admirer of Pogba and thus wants him at Santiago Bernabeu at any cost. However, as reports suggest, the World Cup winner seems to be an inching towards a move back to Juventus.

According to a report by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Pogba’s representatives and agent Mino Raiola are in contact with Juventus. The report further adds that the player favours move back to Turin where he will join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and push for the UEFA Champions League trophy.

However, the biggest roadblock is Pogba’s wages which currently stand at €15 million per year and he is not ready to take a pay cut. Moreover, Manchester United are demanding a hefty fee in the region of €150 to 160 million and it remains to be seen which of the two clubs break the bank to sign the midfielder.