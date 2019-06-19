Reports: Chinese club to make UCL & World Cup winner fourth highest paid player in the world

Bayern Munich and Germany great Thomas Muller has been offered a bumper contract by a Chinese Super League club which would make him the fourth highest paid player in the world.

Muller hasn’t been able to keep up with the expectations at the Bundesliga club recently and has had a couple of sub-par seasons with Bayern. And now he is being linked with a move to China.

According to reports in Kicker, via Bavarian Football, and Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Muller has received a massive €25m-a-year (€520k-a-week) offer from China. This would make him fourth highest paid player in the world, only behind Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Whether or not he accepts the request remains to be seen.