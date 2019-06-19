Reports: Frank Lampard set to give forgotten star first Chelsea start in 18 years

Frank Lampard is reportedly very close to joining Chelsea as a manager and talks between him and owner Roman Abramovich are currently underway.

But even before the start of his managerial reign, the legendary midfielder has started planning for the future. And one of his first completed deals at Chelsea might that be of renewing Todd Kane’s contract, which runs out in the summer.

Kane has been with Chelsea for 18 years now but hasn’t been able to make a single competitive start for the club. He had even rejected the offer of a new contract with the club but Lampard’s arrival makes thing interesting.

The to-be Chelsea manager is believed to be an admirer of the 25-year-old right-back and wanted Derby County to sign him up as Kane’s contract with Chelsea ran down. However, things get interesting as Lampard comes close to be announced as the Blues manager.

The right-back, as reported by Sun, is the subject of a tug-of-war between Lampard and Derby, with chances that he will end up at Chelsea. And since Lampard is such a big admirer of the player, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Kane does end up at Chelsea and makes his first start for them after spending 18 years.