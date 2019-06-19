Liverpool winger Ojo joins Rangers on loan

After a loan spell with Reims last season, Sheyi Ojo will team up with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Rangers for the 2019-20 campaign.

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has agreed to a season-long loan move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The 21-year-old will team up with Reds icon Steven Gerrard, who guided the Glasgow-based side to a second-place finish in the 2018-19 campaign.

Ojo spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 side Reims, making 18 appearances across all competitions.

He has made 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool, scoring one goal.