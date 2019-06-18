Rodri will be perfect fit at City, claims Milla

Rodri’s ability to “read football quickly” would make him an ideal signing for Manchester City, according to Luis Milla.

Pep Guardiola’s style of play will suit Rodri if he completes a transfer from Atletico Madrid to Manchester City, according to former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder Luis Milla.

Spain international Rodri is expected to complete a £62.5million transfer to the Etihad Stadium, bringing the former Villarreal midfielder’s time at Atletico to an end after just one season.

Milla, who won La Liga twice with Madrid and once with Barcelona during an illustrious playing career, said the 22-year-old would be a natural fit at City should the club opt to make him their record signing.

“Rodri could fit perfectly at Manchester City, because his coach has an Ajax and Barcelona style and looks for the same idea of play,” Milla told Omnisport.

“City has a coach that was influenced at Barcelona. Rodri has the ability and virtues to play that way.”

Guardiola is thought to see Rodri as a potential successor to 34-year-old midfielder Fernandinho in the City engine room, offering a similarly disciplined approach to the game.

West Ham’s Declan Rice and Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele have also been linked with City, but Milla sees Rodri as an ideal signing for the Premier League champions.

“We are talking about a player with the ability to read football quickly,” said Milla.

“He also understands what he has to do in each moment, he is intelligent, tactically he never loses his position, and he knows how to play a positional game.”