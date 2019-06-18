Reports: Real Madrid star reaches agreement with Serie A side, snubs Manchester United & Arsenal

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, whose two-year loan with Bayern Munich came to an end with the last season, has reached an agreement with Serie A side Napoli and the deal is expected to be announced soon.

Bayern Munich weren’t ready to sign the Colombian permanently and he was linked with a move to Manchester United, Juventus and Arsenal. However, according to reports in ESPN Colombia, via CalcioMercato, James has agreed on a deal to join Napoli for the upcoming season.

The report adds that it will be a loan deal at first with an option to make it permanent later. If he does join the Serie A club on a permanent basis, it will be on a five-year deal where he will be earning between € 5.5 and 5.8 million.

No official confirmation has been made yet from either party but it is expected that the deal will be made official once James returns from Copa America duties. The Colombian will reunite with former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.