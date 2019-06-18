Reports: Barcelona set €105 Million price tag on key Liverpool target

Liverpool handed Jurgen Klopp his first major title in England when they won the UEFA Champions League. However, the Reds will look to add to their squad depth in order to build a team which can win several titles going forward. As such, they have been linked with a 105 Million rated Barcelona forward!

According to reports from Spanish publication AS, Liverpool have shown interest in taking Ousmane Dembele off Barcelona’s hands. However, the Blaugrana are not willing to let their prized possession walk off on the cheap and are demanding a whopping fee.

The report suggests that the La Liga champions will ask the Red to pay up €105 Million if they wish to buy Ousmane Dembele. The French winger had joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for the exact same fee minus the add ons.

Injury-related and off-field problems have limited Dembele’s role to a bit part player at Barcelona. The Frenchman has shown glimpses of his potential over the course of the last two seasons. However, he has struggled to nail down a first-team spot, constantly switching his place with Philippe Coutinho.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; A monstrous fee for a player who will be resigned to the bench? Extremely unlikely

Both Liverpool and Dembele would be better off staying away from this rumoured deal. The Reds will be spending an extraordinary amount of money on a player who has had trouble both on and off the pitch. The player himself, on the other hand, would fare much better joining a team where he gets regular game time – something he will not achieve at Liverpool given the irreplaceable front three.