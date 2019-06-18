Reports: Former Real Madrid, Chelsea manager offered £12million salary for Chinese Super League move

Newcastle manager and former boss of Real Madrid and Chelsea, Rafael Benitez has apparently received a new offer to take over as the manager at Chinese Super League (CSL) club Dalian Yifang, according to reports. He will be paid an annual salary of £12million should he choose to accept the offer.

It is BBC that reports that the CSL club is interested in the 59-year-old after understanding that he is yet to extend his current contract at Newcastle. Club owner Mike Ashley has reportedly offered the Spaniard an offer to continue in the Premier League, but the man himself is yet to make a final decision on his future.

The English news agency, however, adds that Benitez is likely to leave St James’ Park after three seasons at the club and that he could be tempted by the big salary offered to him by Dalian Yifang.

Dalian Yifang is currently at 11th place in the points table of the ongoing CSL, having won just three of their 13 league games under South Korean coach Choi Kang-hee.

Meanwhile, Benitez, who is also the only manager ever to win all four trophies – the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup – is also linked to his former club Chelsea, where he would succeed Maurizio Sarri who recently left for Juventus. The former Real Madrid manager was also in news for helping Newcastle to a Premier League promotion in 2017 after the side got relegated to the EFL Championships the previous year.