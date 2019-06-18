Reports: Manchester United narrow down on Ed Woodward replacement

Manchester United have reportedly considered replacing Ed Woodward as the man in charge of transfer businesses conducted by the club. They are all set to appoint former Leicester City chief scout Steve Walsh as the new Director of football, who will instead be in charge of United’s transfer deals.

Walsh is famous for his time with Leicester City, as he played a key role in the club signing the likes of Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante and Jamie Vardy, who went on to rewrite history by winning the Premier League with their new club. He then served as the Director of football at Everton until last year, when he resigned from the role.

It is Daily Mail that now reports that Premier League giants Manchester United are the latest team to consider appointing the Englishman, after a poor 2018-19 campaign both in Europe and in domestic competitions. United finished at a lowly sixth spot in the Premier League standings and got eliminated at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

They had a similar fate in the Champions League, going down to Barcelona 4-0 on aggregate to get eliminated in the quarter-final rounds.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers a total overhaul of the squad as his primary responsibility this summer and the club representatives believe that he could make use of Steve Walsh’s help in fixing transfer deals. Daily Mail further reports that he has a lot of support at Manchester United from leading and influential figures who point out he has great knowledge and experience to apply to their recruitment process.