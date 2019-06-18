Reports: Premier League club make bizarre demand from Manchester United in exchange for centre-back

Manchester United are desperately on the lookout for a central defender who can improve their backline for the upcoming season and West Ham United’s Issa Diop is one name on that list.

There were reports that United’s bid of £40million was rejected by the London-based club and they have come back with a rather bizarre demand. According to reports in Daily Mail, West Ham want the English giants to include their forward Anthony Martial in the deal.

Diop joined the Premier League side only in 2018 and the Hammers are reluctant to let him go easily. Therefore, they have asked United to include Martial in the deal and then they will think about selling the 22-year-old defender.

As far as Martial is concerned, the Frenchman signed a new deal with Manchester United earlier this year, which could keep him at the club till 2024. It looks highly unlikely that United will include Martial in a deal to lure Diop from West Ham irrespective of the fact that they desperately need a centre-back.