Reports: Premier League champions Manchester City to make La Liga star their first signing of the season

Premier League champions Manchester City are ready to close their first signing of the summer, having reportedly agreed on terms with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for their midfielder Rodri. It is also understood that City will pay Rodri’s release clause of €70million to make the transfer happen.

It is Fabrizio Romano a football journalist for Sky Sports, The Guardian and Calciomercato who reports that the Sky Blues have been in discussions with Los Rojiblancos for meeting the transfer demands for the Spanish midfielder. Atletico Madrid were reportedly unwilling to listen to offers less than €70million which is also Rodri’s release clause amount.

Manchester City have just confirmed to Atlético Madrid they’re going to pay the release clause for Rodri. Final price: €70M. The player is discussing his contract now. 🔵🔜 #transfers #MCFC #Atleti #ManCity #Rodri — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2019

Since early April, it has been reported that Manchester City are interested in a move for Rodri as Guardiola is keen to find successors to Fernandinho and David Silva who are two of the eldest players in the Premier League club’s squad right now. The Sky Blues were initially interested in paying only about €60million for the player but Atletico manager Diego Simeone refused the offer as he wanted the Spaniard to stay.

Later on, in May, Rodri himself revealed that he would love to work with Guardiola in the Premier League and negotiations were opened once again.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have already identified their replacement for Rodri. According to reports, they will be signing Real Madrid’s Marcos Llorente in the days to come.