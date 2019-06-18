Reports: Manchester United to offer midfielder in player plus cash deal for top Premier League defender

Manchester United have so far completed only one signing in the summer transfer window but continue to be linked with a host of other names.

After announcing the signing of Swansea City winger Daniel James, United are looking to bolster their defence. They have been linked with Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Leicester City’s Harry Maguire. While Palace are asking a fee in the region of £50million, Leicester want £90million for Maguire.

According to reports in Sun, United are ready to offer midfielder Andreas Pereira to Leicester in order to lower the amount they might have to pay for Maguire. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to strengthen the side’s defence and believes the English centre-back could be the answer to their defensive woes.

As far as Pereira is concerned, he has not been able to break into the starting XI and is set to play a role from the bench in the upcoming season as well. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a bad move for the Brazilian as he would get much more game time as he would at Old Trafford.

Whether Leicester accept Manchester United’s approach of a player plus cash deal remains to be seen.