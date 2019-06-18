Barcelona star Luis Suarez gives his verdict on Neymar returning to the club

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has finally revealed his opinion on Neymar rejoining the Spanish giants after the Brazilian footballer was linked with a return to the Camp Nou this summer. Suarez said that he would welcome Neymar with open hands should he choose to make a return to Barcelona.

Neymar is currently away from footballing action as Brazil are participating in the ongoing 2019 Copa America tournament. He recently injured his ankle while playing in a friendly match against Qatar and has been sidelined for a minimum of four weeks.

Brazil’s Copa America opponents include Suarez’ Uruguay, Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Arturo Vidal’s Chile. Uruguay began their tournament with a solid 4-0 win against Equador. Suarez, who was one of their goalscorers, spoke about Barca’s link with Neymar after the game.

“I was privileged to fulfil one of the best years of my life as a football player at Barcelona next to the best in the world, Messi, and the second-best in the world, Neymar,” the Uruguay international was quoted as saying by RAC1.

“For me, it was one of the best moments I’ve ever lived, won the treble. Who would not want to enjoy players like Neymar?” he added, before signing off:

“But he belongs to PSG right now and these are things that are always talked about during the transfer window.”

Meanwhile, Globo Esporte reports, via Goal, that Neymar is indeed linked with a return to his former club, two years after making a €222million summer move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

The report further adds that the Blaugranas will have to pay at least €100 million in addition to giving away one among Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic or Samuel Umtiti in exchange, to help further the deal.

Quotes via Goal.