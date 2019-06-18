Reports: Luis Suarez wants Barcelona to buy former superstar over Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann, it seems, is finally on his way to Barcelona after coming excruciatingly close to joining them last season. However, as long as the deal isn’t made official, rumours are bound to make the rounds.

With the Frenchman coming in, chances are Luis Suarez’s game time will be reduced considerably as Griezmann likes playing through the middle over being stationed in the wings. Thus, it is natural that reports of him not wanting the World Cup winner will come up.

According to Diario Gol, the Uruguayan wants Barcelona to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. Reports have emerged from France that PSG management doesn’t want the Brazilian any more and they are ready to listen to offers for him.

While there have been no concrete links with any of the European giants yet, looks like Suarez want Barcelona to capitalise on the situation and get Neymar back. Whether the Barcelona management decides on getting the Brazilian back remains to be seen but it sure makes things interesting.

If Griezmann does end up at Barcelona, there are chances that it will hamper Suarez’s game-time which might result in some dressing room clashes.