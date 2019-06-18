Reports: Manchester United star renews contract with the club

Manchester United haven’t been as active in the transfer market as they would have liked so far. They have only made one signing and are yet to tie down their stars on longer contracts.

While contract situations of Marcus Rashford, David de Gea are still not clear, looks like Juan Mata has put pen on paper for a new deal. He was one of the players whose contracts were running down this summer, and the club had even revealed that they have offered the former Chelsea playmaker a new deal.

According to reports in Spanish publication AS, Mata has now renewed his contract with the club which would see him stay at the club for one more season. The report adds that United have offered him a way to stay connected with the club even after his retirement.

This would be Mata’s fifth full season at the club after having joined Manchester United in 2014. In 218 appearances for the club, the Spaniard has scored 45 goals and registered 37 assists.