Reports: Manchester United plot audacious bid for World Cup winner to get Paul Pogba to stay

Manchester United will move for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann in a bid to keep his international teammate Paul Pogba at the club.

Diario Gol reports that Manchester United will submit a last minute bid to Atletico Madrid in hopes of luring attacker Antoine Griezmann to the club.

Griezmann, 28, looks odds on to join Barcelona with the Atletico Madrid CEO confirming as much publicly. However, the report states that the Blaugrama are’t the only club interested in the player as the English club look to revive a deal that looked likely a couple of seasons ago.

United are hoping to tempt the player with €8 million more by way of wages than compared to what Barcelona are prepared to offer him, and have promised to build their project around him as they seek to get back into the Champions League.

Another bonus that the English club seeks to enjoy with the move is to persuade Paul Pogba to stay – which they feel they can should Griezmann choose to come to them instead of Barcelona.

Griezmann has scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 games for Atletico Madrid in 2018/19.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Antoine Griezmann looks set to leave Atletico Madrid because of their failure in the Champions League and it makes no sense for him to move to a club which will be playing in the Europa League next season.