Reports: Liverpool demand player plus cash from Real Madrid for Sadio Mane swap

Spanish giants Real Madrid have apparently asked for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane this summer and the Premier League club are fine with letting him go, as long as they receive Marco Asensio and up to €40million as transfer fee in exchange.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has plans to rebuild the squad completely as a result of their disappointing trophyless campaign in the 2018-19 season. He has already signed the likes of Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy for defence and Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Rodrygo Goes and Takefusa Kubo for the attack.

His wishlist further includes Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur and Sadio Mane from Liverpool among other players.

It is Diario Gol that reported that Zidane recently approached Liverpool for Mane and that Jurgen Klopp, the manager of the Reds, was fine to let his forward join Los Blancos. In exchange, Klopp wanted Asensio and €40million in cash, according to the Spanish news agency.

Mane had a brilliant 2018-19 season, scoring 26 goals and making five assists in 50 appearances across competitions, as Liverpool clinched their sixth Champions League trophy and finished second in the Premier League, just one point behind winners Manchester City. The Senegal forward was also the winner of the Premier League Golden Boot, finishing the season as the league’s top scorer (22 goals) alongside teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; A deal is possible between Liverpool and Real Madrid because Jurgen Klopp had previously expressed interest in Asensio. The Spaniard, meanwhile, is not a big part of Zidane’s plans for Real Madrid next season and the Frenchman may find it easy to part ways with him if it means Mane will join Madrid instead.