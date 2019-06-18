Reports: Manchester United star ignores interest from Barcelona, Juventus; to sign new contract

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to sign a new contract with the club having beaten back interest from Juventus and Barcelona.

The Telegraph reports that the 21-year-old and Manchester United are nearing an agreement for a new contract as he seeks to commit his future to the club.

Rashford has been at the club for the last 15 years, from the age of 6.

The report also states that Barcelona and Juventus were interested in the player but are set to be brushed aside in the face of the new contract.

Rashford has 13 goals and 9 assists this season in 47 appearances for Manchester United but it was after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over that he hit a sustained run of form.

Also Read: Stats show Manchester United are better without Marcus Rashford

The England forward has been played up top as the team’s main striker ahead of Romelu Lukaku, under the Norwegian.

It was also recently reported that he was demanding wages of around £300,000 per week to sign a new contract with the club, though there is no confirmation of that.

Rashford’s current contract with the club expires in 2020, with an option of extending a further year.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 5/5; With quality players hard to come by in this transfer window, Manchester United need to tie down the talented players they already have in the squad to long contracts. This one is quite likely to go through.