Reports: Premier League club shoot down Manchester United interest in their defender

Premier League giants Manchester United are keenly interested in West Ham’s Issa Diop as part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans to improve his squad’s defence this summer. However, as per the latest reports, West Ham has clearly indicated that their star player is not for sale.

It is BBC reporter Simon Stone, who posted on Twitter that West Ham are not keen on accepting any offers for Issa Diop this summer. Rumours have established that Diop is on the transfer wishlist of many European clubs and that Manchester United are not the only team who have queued up to acquire his signature.

West Ham is apparently aware of the situation but will not sell their player before next season, according to Simon Stone.

.@WestHamUtd no interest in selling Issa Diop to Man Utd or anyone else. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on making some new defensive signings this summer as he feels that the options currently available to him are not up to standards. United’s current lineup of center-backs includes Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe – none of who have performed consistently since joining the team.

Solskjaer’s wishlist included Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan, Harry Maguire from Leicester City and Issa Diop from West Ham, but he was informed that Skriniar could cost up to £100million while Leicester want at least £80million for their English defender.

The Norwegian hence had to settle for Diop in the end, but even that transfer looks impossible now after West Ham’s latest proclamation.