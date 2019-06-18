Reports: Liverpool plan £40 million hijack of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba replacement

Premier League giants Liverpool are keen on improving their midfield and have already identified a few targets to sign this summer – one of who is Bruno Fernandes, who is also Manchester United’s target for replacing Paul Pogba. It is estimated that the Reds can offer close to £40million for the Portuguese star.

It has been widely reported that Pogba is on course to leave Manchester United this summer and various sources have also established links between the French midfielder and Spanish giants Real Madrid. Pogba himself recently revealed that he may be on the lookout for “new challenges”, after three years of playing with the Red Devils.

Real Madrid’s manager Zinedine Zidane is also interested in signing the 26-year-old and overall, it looks likely that Pogba will become a Real Madrid player soon.

This, in turn, led to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer naming potential replacements for the player, one of them being Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes, who currently plays as a midfielder for Primeira Liga club Sporting CP, had a fantastic 2018-19 season. He played 53 games for Sporting last season and finished his campaign with 32 goals and 18 assists. His performances also helped his club to a third-place finish in the Primeira Liga.

It was already known that Fernandes’ performances have attracted the attention of several elite European clubs, but until the recent past, United were the front-runners to sign him ahead of next season. But the situation changed recently, with Liverpool submitting an offer worth £40million for the star, as reported by the Mirror.

The English news agency further adds that Solskjaer and co. could soon launch a counter-bid to try and regain their advantage in the 24-year-old’s transfer situation.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Liverpool have a well-rounded defence and an equally brilliant attack. At present, their midfield system definitely looks like it needs a revamp and Bruno Fernandes does seem a good target at £40million, given the impact he created in Portugal in the past one year.