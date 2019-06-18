Reports: La Liga giants make Manchester United target fifth most expensive player of all time

Manchester United target Joao Felix is on the cusp of joining Atletico Madrid in a £107.3 million deal that will see him become one of the most expensive players of all time.

Telegraph reports that Atletico Madrid are about to trigger the £107.3 million release clause in Joao Felix’s contract that will make him the fifth most expensive player of all time, behind Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

The Benfica star has enjoyed a stellar breakout season for the club, notching up 20 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances and attracted attention from a host of clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.

However, Atletico Madrid have been the most decisive of the clubs interested in securing his services by triggering his release clause and ensuring that he would sign for them.

The move comes on the back of the Atletico Madrid CEO announcing that Griezmann will be signing with Barcelona in the summer. It is expected that Barcelona will activate his release clause, which will net Atletico a similar sum of money that they’re shelling out on Felix.

Felix was also part of the Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal squad that lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy recently.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Telegraph reports with certainty that the deal is done and considering that Atletico will receive a similar sum of money for Griezmann, it seems all the more probable.