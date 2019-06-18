Reports: Real Madrid, Barcelona to compete for record-breaking Premier League wonderkid

Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing Fulham’s 16-year-old Harvey Elliott, the youngest player ever to play in the Premier League.

Elliott broke the record set by another Fulham player, Matthew Briggs, when he was given his Premier League debut by boss Scott Parker aged just 16 years and 30 days old.

However, the Sun reports that the talented youngster, described as a ‘sensation’ by club captain Tom Cairney, is out of contract at the end of the season and could move out of England for as little as £200,000 – with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in him.

The price for English clubs to swoop in and sign him is reportedly in the millions, though, after his appearance against Wolves in the Premier League triggered a clause in his contract.

Another European club said to be interested in securing his services is Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The report also claims that Fulham have offered a new contract to the winger that is yet to be accepted by his management with clubs the ilk of Real Madrid and Barcelona sniffing around.

Elliott made 22 appearances for Fulham last season, with 3 of them coming for the senior squad in the Premier League and the EFL Cup.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Seems to be a case of the player’s agent trying to drum up interest in him from other clubs by name dropping Real Madrid and Barcelona.