Reports: Manchester United to throw money at Paul Pogba to snub Real Madrid, Juventus

Manchester United are willing to offer Paul Pogba a £500,000 per week contract to get him to turn down offers from Real Madrid and Juventus.

Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are prepared to throw massive amounts of cash at Paul Pogba in an attempt to get him to stay at the club. He is said to currently earn £290,000 per week.

Paul Pogba recently came out to make a public statement that he is looking for a ‘new challenge’ this summer with Real Madrid and Juventus confirmed to be interested in signing him.

However, Manchester United quickly countered his statement by reaffirming that he will be staying at the club next season as he was central to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans going forward.

Pogba on Man Utd ‘missed something’ and World Cup glory

Pogba, who has over 35 million followers in Instagram, is also viewed as integral to the club on a commercial level, underscoring Ed Woodward’s reluctance in allowing him to leave.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has earmarked the centre midfielder as his priority target in the summer and the Spanish club has already tested the waters with a £90 million valuation of the player.

However, Manchester United value him at around the £150 million and will not allow him to depart for lesser.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; It’s quite probable that Manchester United are prepared to make Paul Pogba the highest paid player in the squad – on par with Alexis Sanchez – if it means they can hold on to him.