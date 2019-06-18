Reports: Barcelona offer Jurgen Klopp’s prime transfer target to Liverpool under one condition

Barcelona are prepared to sell Ousmane Dembele, a player Jurgen Klopp is seriously interested in, to Liverpool – only if the price is right.

TeamTalk reports that Barcelona are not averse to selling Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool in the summer as they aim to recoup some of the funds that they would have spent on Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.

However, their only condition is that Liverpool pay a transfer fee of around £90 million – the same amount that Barcelona paid Borussia Dortmund to obtain the services of Dembele.

Dembele, who went through a middling season at Barcelona, has been earmarked as one of Jurgen Klopp’s favoured signings in the transfer market as the German tactician looks to build on a hugely successful campaign that saw them crowned UEFA Champions League winners and finish just one point behind Manchester City in the league.

The French forward made 42 appearances for Barcelona in the 2018/19 season but didn’t always convince, managing 14 goals and 9 assists. His professionality came under question at various points in the season and he never really seemed settled at the Catalan club.

As such, a move may be beneficial to all parties involved.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Liverpool probably can spend the aforementioned amount on Dembele if Klopp so wills it. But it remains to be seen if they have to strengthen other positions as a priority.