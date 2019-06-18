Reports: Barcelona in talks with PSG over cash plus players deal for Neymar

Neymar may be on his way back to Barcelona after it has come to light that the Catalan club is in talks with PSG over a potential return.

Globoesporte reports that PSG superstar Neymar may well be on his way back to Barcelona in the summer as negotiations between the clubs to try and trash out a deal are already underway.

The negotiations come on the back of PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi speaking out against ‘celebrity behaviour’ at the club in a statement that seemed directed at Neymar.

The Brazilian forward has increasingly made the headlines for his off-field conduct this past season. He was initially embroiled in a bust-up with a match official following PSG’s disappointing Champions League exit to Manchester United and was then filmed attacking a fan after the French Cup final loss to Rennes. Recently, he was also accused of rape by Brazilian model Nalija Trindade.

“I’m at peace” – Neymar speaks after testifying in alleged rape case

As such, it appears that the Brazilian forward – who still maintains a good relationship with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique – could be heading for a change or scenery.

The report also states that the deal will involve Barcelona paying PSG €100 million plus the inclusion of players like Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Clearly it’s not working for Neymar at PSG. Throw in the emergence of Kylian Mbappe as the premier star performer for the club last season, and it may be time for the Brazilian to leave the club.