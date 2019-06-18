Reports: Second club submits contract offer to Manchester United’s Ander Herrera after PSG

Atletico Madrid is the second club to show concrete interest in Manchester United’s Ander Herrera as the Spaniard leaves Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Ander Herrera will leave Manchester United at the end of the month upon expiration of his contract after five seasons at the club. Until now, PSG were expected to be the front runners to sign him but La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have also entered the fray.

Paris United notes that Atletico manager Diego Simeone is a fan of the player and that the club has made a contract offer to the player.

🔴🔵🚨 Another club started negotiating at the end of May for Ander Herrera. Diego Simeone, the @AtletiEnglish coach, likes him. The player has the offer in his hands. His choice to make. #PSG pic.twitter.com/l5tt18tp4m — Paris United 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ParisUnitedEN) June 17, 2019

The player will now have to choose between the options available to him.

It was suggested that Ander Herrera decided to leave Manchester United after the club allowed his contract to run down to its final few days before even bothering to make a new offer.

By that time, PSG had already expressed their interest in the busy centre midfielder and he had made up his mind to take on a new challenge.

Ander Herrera is one of the few exits expected from Manchester United in the summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer masterminds a squad overhaul. Right back Antonio Valencia is another player to leave on a free at the expiration of his contract.

Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo are among those also expected to leave. Paul Pogba also expressed his desire to try a ‘new challenge’, but Manchester United have since made it clear that the France midfielder will not move in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Ander Herrera represents a good bit of business for Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone because he is the type of footballer that brings workrate and passion. And he’s available on the free.