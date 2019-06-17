Reports: Barcelona willing to pay £35m for Chelsea star as possible Philippe Coutinho replacement

Barcelona are preparing for some entries and exits of their own this summer transfer window, and amid rumours of Philippe Coutinho leaving, a replacement could be in store.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol is reporting that the Blaugrana are among two clubs expressing interest in Willian this window, with Atletico Madrid the other interested party.

However, he also reports that Chelsea have rejected the offer by expressing their lack of interest in making it happen, especially since they lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid recently.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid willing to pay £35m for Willian. Chelsea not interested — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 17, 2019

Atletico Madrid are almost sure to lose their talisman Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, while the Catalans look set to replace Philippe Coutinho in their side.

Willian had emerged as a transfer target for the La Liga Champions last season as well, but the deal never materialised, though it might well go through on this occasion.

Coutinho himself has been linked with some big clubs, with Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Manchester United emerging as one of the top contenders to land the Brazilian this time around.

Chelsea may be playing hard-ball for Willian now, but the coming few weeks should clear the entire transfer situation out for good.