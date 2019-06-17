Reports: La Liga superstar shoots down Manchester United move out of respect to former club

Philippe Coutinho’s time at Barcelona hasn’t quite been up to the mark and there have been several reports that have linked him with a move away from the club.

Several reports have claimed that the former Liverpool playmaker might end up at Manchester United after all. However, it seems that Coutinho will not accept a move to his former club’s rivals out of respect to Liverpool.

Sky Sports report that Coutinho is set for a move to Paris Saint-Germain, snubbing Manchester United as he doesn’t want to offend the club and its fans in any way. The report adds that PSG have made contact with the Brazilian’s representatives who is currently with his national team at Copa America.

Manchester United, on the other hand, continue to be linked with big names and small and look some way off from announcing their second signing of the season. Swansea winger Daniel James was their first summer signing.