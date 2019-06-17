Reports: Manchester United discuss £45m + player deal for Premier League star

Manchester United may be planning their next big swoop during the summer transfer window after securing the services of Daniel James from Swansea.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol is reporting that United are very keen on Issa Diop, and are planning to spend a lot of money to bring him in to the club this summer.

Issa Diop happy at West Ham but like every player he’d like to play in the Champions League one day. Man United interested & £45m plus player bid has been discussed. Sources close to Diop say PSG and Barcelona in touch & he’s been told to be ready for call-up to France squad — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 17, 2019

A £45m plus an unnamed player deal is what is being discussed at the moment, however French TV channel TF1 seem to suggest that West Ham United have rejected that offer from United already.

United are trying hard to strengthen their back line, and have set their sights on a few players for that purpose, with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Matthijs De Ligt, Denzel Dumfries and now Issa Diop all in the running.

It remains to be seen whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will land any of these stars, but his philosophy of focusing on youth seems to be very clear.