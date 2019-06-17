Reports: Real Madrid set Paul Pogba signing date

Real Madrid have understood that they have to sign Paul Pogba before July 1 – before Manchester United’s preseason kicks off.

Real Madrid are closer than ever in their pursuit of signing Paul Pogba after the midfielder openly admitted that he wants to leave Manchester United.

However, any potential deal that will see him move to Manchester United has to be trashed out before July 1, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the squad for next season at his disposal before preseason training kicks off.

As a result, AS reports that Real Madrid will try and get the deal over the line in the next 2 weeks.

The report also states that Real Madrid will try to be as direct and up-front as possible with Manchester United in negotiating a deal for Pogba as they have enjoyed immense success with that approach in the other 5 signings they have already made in the summer.

It is rumoured that Manchester United want a deal in the region of £150 million for the French World Cup winner. Real Madrid are willing to throw in either Isco or Gareth Bale in the deal to massage down the price.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; It is quite probable that Paul Pogba will be leaving Manchester United but it remains to be seen if it is before July 1