Reports: Barcelona agree swap deal with La Liga side for out of favour star

Jasper Cillessen’s time at Barcelona seems to be coming to an end as the Dutchman is not content with playing second fiddle to Marc Andre-Ter Stegen. And it looks like a swap deal could be on the cards.

Cillessen joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2016 but hasn’t been able to replace the German shot-stopper in the Barcelona XI. He has recently been linked with a move to Everton but looks like he might stay in La Liga after all.

According to reports in Spanish publication RAC1, Valencia representatives are in Barcelona to negotiate a potential swap deal which would see Valencia’s Brazilian goalkeeper Neto move the other way.

Another Spanish journalist Hector Gomez has reported that an agreement has been reached and the deal will be completed by 1st July.

