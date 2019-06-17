Reports: Phone call from Lionel Messi convinced top Barcelona target to reject Manchester United

Manchester United have only completed a single signing in what is one of the most important transfer windows in the history of the club. And while they have been linked with quite a few, it doesn’t look like there will be another announcement any time soon.

When Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann announced that he will leave the La Liga side in the summer, Barcelona and Manchester United emerged as two favourites for his signature. But with time, United’s links with the player died down and last week it was all but confirmed that he will join Barcelona.

Now reports in Daily Star have emerged which claim that Lionel Messi was behind Griezmann’s decision to snub Manchester United. Messi called the World Cup winner to discuss how the duo would play together when the Frenchman was on the brink of joining Barcelona last year.

And that phone call seems to have played a big role in his decision to snub the Premier League club this season. The Blaugrana are reportedly set to announce Griezmann’s signing on 1st July in a deal believed to be worth £110millon.