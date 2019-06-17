Reports: Manchester United ready to swap two stars for top defensive target

Manchester United started off the transfer window on a positive note as they completed the signing of Swansea City winger Daniel James. However, since then they have gone quiet.

One player with whom they have been incessantly linked is Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire. The English international is believed to be on top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist as he wants a defender to partner Victor Lindelof at the centre of defence.

According to reports in Sun, Manchester United are even ready to involve two of their players to sweeten the deal for Leicester. Marcos Rojo or Eric Bailly, or both, could be on their way to Leicester which would allow the Manchester-based side sign Maguire on a player-plus-cash deal.

The report says that both the defenders might be on their way out of Old Trafford as United look to match Leicester’s demands of £80m, or sign him on a player-plus-cash deal. Only time will tell whether this would be a good move.