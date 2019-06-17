Reports: Real Madrid star slams Zinedine Zidane with “I didn’t want to carry on working with you, either” after being snubbed

Real Madrid have made a number of top signings this summer transfer window already, but are having to trim their existing squad as a result of it.

And that doesn’t seem to be going too well, as one of their players has hit back at manager Zinedine Zidane after being snubbed altogether.

What has Zinedine Zidane changed since returning to Real Madrid?

AS is reporting that they have learnt that Dani Ceballos has slammed his current boss with a blunt response after noticing his exclusion from the squad, and being told by the gaffer that he isn’t in his plans for the future.

“I didn’t want to carry on working with you, either”, Ceballos reportedly said to Zidane, who has made it his mission to ensure Real Madrid have quality players to aid their revival next season.

Ceballos might be heading out as a result, and clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest, and might well bring the midfielder in to continue their push up the ladder.

As for Madrid, the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy seem to be just the start of a long road to transfer success that could perhaps see them return to the top step both domestically in La Liga, as well as in the UEFA Champions League.