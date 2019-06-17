Reports: Manchester United choose Dutch defender ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to solve defensive woes

Manchester United are finally stepping up efforts to improve their defence following a dismal campaign for the club’s back line.

To make sure there is more solidity at the back, United have been linked with a number of different defenders, with the likes of Matthijs De Ligt and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all considered to be real options.

Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the right man to rejuvenate stuttering Man United?

But The Sun are reporting that a cheaper and more viable option might be presenting itself to the Red Devils, and it comes in the form of Denzel Dumfries.

The defender represented the Dutch national team at the recent UEFA Nations League, and is a prospect for the Premier League giants with a possible bid of £25m from United, per the report.

The 23-year-old plays for PSV Eindhoven, and has emerged as a strong and dependable defender who prefers to play at right-back primarily.

His age could be an added bonus for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the Norwegian has made it clear that he plans to invest in youth to help United in the future.

Wan-Bissaka is another option, but Crystal Palace are playing hard-ball, and may make it difficult for the side from Manchester to sign him without spending a lot of money.

The attacking intent of Dumfries is an added benefit if United decide to go ahead and seal the deal.