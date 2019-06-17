Reports: Real Madrid throw star player into Pogba deal to avoid bidding war with Juventus

Real Madrid are keen to avoid getting gazumped by Juventus in the Paul Pogba transfer and are willing to throw in either Isco or Gareth Bale to tempt Manchester United.

Real Madrid have ramped up their interest in Paul Pogba after the Manchester United midfielder publicly expressed his intention to leave the club in the summer to pursue ‘new challenges’.

However, having already spent upwards of £260 million in purchasing five players – Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy – Madrid are wary of splashing out the £150m that Manchester United demand for Pogba.

On top of that Juventus are also keen on bringing the World Cup winner back to Turin as they seek to improve their squad ahead of the new season.

As a result, the report from Sun states that Madrid are keen to throw in either Isco or Gareth Bale into the deal to bring down Manchester United’s asking price for Paul Pogba and to edge Juventus out of the running.

Both players have fallen out of favour with Zinedine Zidane but could fit right in at Manchester United as midfield and right wing are positions that need addressing before the beginning of the new season.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; It is very likely that Real Madrid will throw in either Bale or Isco into the Paul Pogba deal. How likely is it that Manchester United will accept it? That remains to be seen.