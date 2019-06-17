Reports: Serie A giants reject Manchester United attacker as exchange for highly rated defender

Word around the rumour mill is that Serie A giants Inter Milan have rejected Manchester United’s advances for Milan Skriniar after the Red Devils offered them Romelu Lukaku as part of a swap deal.

It is Metro that reports that United, who have been interested in signing Skriniar from Inter Milan, apparently offered Lukaku in exchange for the star center-back. However, the Nerazzurri have no plans to offload their prize defender in the summer, as a result of which they rejected the offer.

The English news agency also reveals that both teams are still in talks over a sale price for Lukaku who is apparently keen on leaving the Red Devils this summer. The Red Devils have apparently named an asking price of £62million for the striker, which Inter Milan are hesitant to pay. This prompted the English club to suggest that Skriniar could be part of the deal, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Slovakian defender has been an integral part of Inter Milan’s recent success, with the club recently qualifying for next season’s Champions League as well. He made 46 appearances for the Nerazzurri in 2018-19 and was also regarded as one of the best defenders in the Serie A.