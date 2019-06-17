Reports: Juventus target €50m worth England international for key position

Juventus are in the market for a right back after Joao Cancelo is close to an exit and have targetted England international and Tottenham player Kieran Trippier.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus want to purchase Kieran Tripper from Tottenham as they look for replacements for Premier League bound Joao Cancelo.

It was previously reported that Cancelo is a target of Premier League champions Manchester City as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen the right back position.

Danilo, who was Kyle Walker’s understudy in the position, is linked with a move away from the club.

Man United, Tottenham, Juventus, Inter Milan set for International Champions Cup 2019 thrillers in Singapore

The report suggests that Juventus have identified Trippier as an ideal replacement for the Portuguese full back and that they are ready to make a €50 million move for him. Trippier has a contract at Spurs until June 2022.

Juventus are also in the market for another Premier League player, Paul Pogba, who they wish to prise away from Manchester United to strengthen their midfield. But they have to contend with the interest of Real Madrid, who are favourites to land the wantaway player as of now.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Kieran Trippier wants to leave Tottenham and a move to Juventus will be a step up for him. He would get to play with better players and make a realistic push for the Champions League. Not to mention, he’s virtually guaranteed a Scudetto as well.